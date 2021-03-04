IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the January 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS IMIMF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About IMC International Mining
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.