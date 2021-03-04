Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $502,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $83.13 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

