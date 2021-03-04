Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $480,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NewMarket by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $384.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.58 and its 200-day moving average is $380.70. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

