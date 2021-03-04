Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $475,000 Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colfax by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

