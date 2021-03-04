Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $468,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IART stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

