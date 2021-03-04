Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $430,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Smartsheet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $19,122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Smartsheet by 120.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

SMAR opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

