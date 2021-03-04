Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,202 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

