Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 5,317 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $117.73 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

