ILCOIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,508.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One ILCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $44,508.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,602,526,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,829,987 tokens. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

