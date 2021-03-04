IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

IHICY traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 4,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. IHI has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

