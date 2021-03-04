iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 11.5%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.27. 802,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,353,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.