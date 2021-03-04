iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 11.5%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) traded down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.27. 802,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,353,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $18,954,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,817,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

