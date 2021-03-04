ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

ICF International stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.40. 4,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

