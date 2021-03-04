Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 181.1% in February

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the January 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IBDRY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 74,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,434. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

