Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the January 28th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUTMF remained flat at $$8.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

