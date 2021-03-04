Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 313,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

