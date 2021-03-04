Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Buys £13,400 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £448.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.54. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 305 ($3.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

