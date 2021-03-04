Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.49. 877,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 823,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,517. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

