Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.51. Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $382.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

