Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

