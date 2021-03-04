HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 2.3% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $24,367.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,483.84 or 0.99916002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00040968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.49 or 0.00969369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.73 or 0.00443893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00296109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00096632 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039204 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

