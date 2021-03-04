Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,281. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

