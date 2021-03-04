Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.45

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.45 and last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 279295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.