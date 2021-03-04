Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 45,714 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HMHC stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.