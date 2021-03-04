Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Sells $117,429.82 in Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.