Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

