Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

