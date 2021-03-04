Holistic Financial Partners Takes $229,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

