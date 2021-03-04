Holistic Financial Partners Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $14.74 on Thursday, reaching $501.26. 44,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

