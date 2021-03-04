Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 302,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 99,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

