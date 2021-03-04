Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $37.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,063.77. 88,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,974.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,731.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

