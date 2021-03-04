Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $229,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,735. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

