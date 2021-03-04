Holistic Financial Partners Has $533,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 386,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

