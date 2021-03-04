Holistic Financial Partners Has $408,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.