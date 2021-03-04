Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,166,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $501.78. 292,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.