Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.53 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $113.99 million and $6.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,008,161 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.