Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 6.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 2,847,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,241,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

