Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIMX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

