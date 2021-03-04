Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $680,200.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

