HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,946 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

