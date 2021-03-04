HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

