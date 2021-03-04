HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,711 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

