HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,801 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.