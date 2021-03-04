Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 24,534,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,896. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

