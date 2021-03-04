Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,471,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

