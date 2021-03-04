Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

