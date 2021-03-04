Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00010169 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00478662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00072676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00495101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053717 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.