Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $659.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

