HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1,807.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.78 or 1.00019096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003560 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,870,736 coins and its circulating supply is 260,735,586 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

