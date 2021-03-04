Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

NASDAQ:HMTV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

