Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $76.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

